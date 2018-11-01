Online promotions from WSOP

2 SHARES Share Tweet

So, you’ve decided you’ve had enough of messing around and it’s time to take your online poker game to the next level? Although Friday night poker with the boys is fun, you feel ready to challenge yourself, to hone your craft, and to perhaps even line your pockets a little with some winnings in the process. We don’t blame you.

Playing online is great way to improve your poker game fast. Once you’ve read up on the game, observed some of the best players at work, and spent time brushing up on your skills without playing for money – the time will come for you to take the plunge into playing for real.

If you’re wondering in which direction to take that first step towards cash prizes, look no further than the fellas at the World Series of Poker. As the most prestigious and trusted name in poker, known for hosting the world’s longest-running poker tournament, there’s no better place than their website – WSOP.com. Plus, they offer some pretty tasty promotions that make signing up a no brainer. Allow us to elaborate…

If you’re located in New Jersey, Nevada or Delaware, it’s now possible to play for real money online, against players from all three states. This effectively makes WSOP.com America’s largest poker room.WSOP.com offers you the chance to play Texas hold’em, Omaha and stud, so you won’t struggle to find a game that suits your tastes.

One tried-and-tested way to improve your game tenfold is to take on players of different experience levels. As long as you’re paying attention, you can quickly learn a great deal, even if you don’t win those cash prizes right away! As long as you vow to remain observant, it’s a case of the more opponents you take on, the more tactics you learn…and eventually, the better you become.

So how about those perks? Well, when we say you can play for real money – we’re not exaggerating. Every day there are $10,000 guarantees, and come Sunday things really get exciting with more than $250,000 in guarantees and a $100k Sunday tournament. You can also make the most of something called Blast Poker, which offers players the chance to play for a prize pool of up to 10,000 times the original buy-in. To keep you engaged, WSOP.com also offer daily rolls. In addition, their Poker Rewards scheme rewards your loyalty to the site with decent cash prizes. Head over to WSOP.com to commence your exciting poker journey today.