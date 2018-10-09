WATCH: How To Bet On Football: A Beginners Guide To Sports Gambling

Want to learn how to bet on football? Tom Downey from ChatSports.com has everything you need to know to bet on football this season!

From the YouTube description:

How To Bet On Football: A Beginners Guide To Sports Gambling is presented by BetDSI! BetDSI is the internet’s #1 sportsbook for legal sports betting online. Chat Sports and BetDSI have an exclusive offer just for YOU — head to http://www.chatsports/BET and use PROMO code CHAT120 to get a 120% deposit bonus! That’s up to $600 FREE! Legal sports betting is here and we’ve got a guide for how to bet on football games to help you out as you place your bets with sportsbooks. That includes everything you need to know on sports gambling, including how to bet on college football games and how to bet on NFL games. Host Tom Downey walks you through several steps for how to bet on football, including: What is a point spread? What is a moneyline? What is an over/under? What are Prop Bets? What are halftime lines? Where to bet? We’ve partnered with BetDSI to give YOU the best deal anywhere to gamble on NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, and the list goes on! Head to http://chatsports.com/BET and use promo code CHAT120 to get up to $600 in FREE bonus cash! Deposit $100? Get $120 in free money. Deposit $500, you get $600 in free money. SUBSCRIBE TO CHAT SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9pk… For news, stats and scores personalized to the teams you follow, download the Chat Sports app: https://www.chatsports.com/app