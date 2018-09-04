How to Improve the Game Watching Experience at Home

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Sports have brought people together for thousands of years. We love watching our favorite players play our favorite games, and we love sharing the experience with our friends. The more invested we get into these games, the better the experience is. That’s why, when the Phillies play, you need to do more than have it on in the background. It doesn’t matter how early in the season it is, if you give each game the same fanfare as you would a playoff, you can enjoy the season so much more. All you need to do is follow these tips to get started:

Invest in a Bigger Screen

The bigger the game, the better the game, but that doesn’t mean you have to go out of pocket to buy a huge television. You can save money by setting up a projector and enjoying the game that way. This can be done by getting a special screen, or simply by creating a DIY frame for a sheet so that it stays straight and flat. Not only is this a great way to enjoy the game yourself, but you will also be able to bring your friends and family over more often, as you will have the ideal setting to watch the games together as a family.

Have the Game Food Ready to Go

Game day food is a key part to any big game day, so get things ready beforehand. You can either buy ready-made pizzas or make them yourself, then, when the game starts, put them in the oven so that by the time they are done you will all be invested in the game. The same applies to any alcohol you have. Have what you need ready to go and always make sure your guests have alternate means to get home (or are staying at yours).

Have Some Pre-Game Fun

Hyping yourself up before a game is a great way to enjoy every second of on-screen time. Start off by placing a few bets on Unibet, and getting involved with a few casino games. This way you can both hype yourself up and pass the time by being focused on something fun and exhilarating.

Invite Your Friends Over Regularly

The more regularly you make game day into a big event that you host, the more it will become a tradition. This way you can enjoy the game you love with the people you love more often. People love traditions, and having everyone over for a big game can help you create your very own tradition based on the sport you love most.

Try to Go a Few Times a Year

Of course, while having a great set up at home is nice, actually going to the game itself is better. Try to go a few times a year throughout the season, rather than just going to a playoff game. This way even if the Phillies don’t make it you can still enjoy seeing them play first-hand.

There are so many ways you can improve your experience this season, and it all boils down to the effort you put in. By going that extra mile, you and your friends can enjoy every game so much more.