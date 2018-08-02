Top 5 Sports Betting Websites in the UK

Presently, gambling enthusiasts from the UK are given the unique opportunity to pick from a wide variety of virtual sportsbooks. Some of them were designed exclusively as bookies and operators gradually developed their products whereas others started solely as casino operators and later introduced their sports betting platforms.
The variety of the interactive bookies is really wide which can make it hard to decide which is the best option for you. If that is the case with you, keep on reading in order to find out which are five of the best sports betting websites in the UK according to 100bettingsites.com.
Betway
Betway is one of the perfect options for you if you get a real kick out of wagering on sports. The interactive bookie has gone all out in order to ensure that it will keep you covered irrespective of the sport you prefer to wager on. Bettors are also presented with an in-play betting feature that will give them the opportunity to place their bets during the whole course of the sporting event. At Betway, you will also have the chance to go for several special bets that can greatly diversify your stay at the
virtual bookie. Not to mention the fact that you are presented with statistics that will help you to make the right decisions. The live-streaming is yet another feature you may appreciate while placing your bets at Betway.
William Hill
If you have decided to switch from land-based bookies to virtual ones, you should consider visiting William Hill’s website. No matter what your preferences for wagering on sports are, you will definitely find your cup of tea there, as the operator has comprised all the imaginable sports you can watch live as well. As it turns out, the casino operator strives to keep up with all the latest trends in the field as punters can make use of in-play betting which is a great asset. Bettors can also make use
of radio broadcasts as well as podcasts which further adds to the merits of the bookie. It is worth noting that William Hill also boasts numerous exotic bets, so if this is what you prefer, you will definitely not be disappointed.
Betfair
Betfair definitely ranks among the most frequented interactive bookies available out there. The operator boasts an impressive collection of sports that comprises more than 30 different sports including but not limited to American Football, cricket, golf, snooker, baseball, basketball, hockey, football, horse racing, and tennis. The variety of the covered sporting events is not less impressive as bettors will have the opportunity to place their wagers on some of the major such events. At Betfair, punters are presented with in-play betting that is one of the features some of them may wish to go for. What is even better about Betfair is that the operator has enabled gambling enthusiasts to
place numerous special bets that have also caused a stir. One more option you may also appreciate is the live streaming that will give you the chance to watch the sporting events you have wagered on even via your smartphone.
Coral
Coral is one more web-based bookie that is undoubtedly worth your while. It is anything but surprising that Coral is preferred by such a large number of the bettors as it supports one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks available out there. Judging from the number of the covered sports, the operator has definitely wanted to ensure that its customers will find their preferred sport. Coral will be the perfect option for you if you are looking for a bookie that offers in-play betting as well as live streaming as the operator supports both of them. What is more, at Coral, you will also have the chance to go for numerous special bets if that is what you prefer.
Ladbrokes
Ladbrokes has managed to build an impeccable reputation of one of the best interactive sportsbooks. As it becomes evident from the supported sports, the bookie undoubtedly knows that variety is essential to punters. Gambling enthusiasts can choose from a long list of sports and sporting events, so you can be sure that it will keep you covered no matter of your preferences. American Football, baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, football, futsal, golf, tennis, and handball are only some of the supported sports. There are also greyhound racings, ice hockey, motorsports, as well as e-sports. Being among the leaders in the field, Ladbrokes also provides its
customers with the opportunity to watch the sporting events live. Perhaps, one of the best betting features the bookie also supports is in-play betting. If special bets are your cup of tea, you may be delighted to find out that the bookie has prepared something for you as well.