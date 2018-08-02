Top 5 Sports Betting Websites in the UK

Betfair

Betfair definitely ranks among the most frequented interactive bookies available out there. The operator boasts an impressive collection of sports that comprises more than 30 different sports including but not limited to American Football, cricket, golf, snooker, baseball, basketball, hockey, football, horse racing, and tennis. The variety of the covered sporting events is not less impressive as bettors will have the opportunity to place their wagers on some of the major such events. At Betfair, punters are presented with in-play betting that is one of the features some of them may wish to go for. What is even better about Betfair is that the operator has enabled gambling enthusiasts to

place numerous special bets that have also caused a stir. One more option you may also appreciate is the live streaming that will give you the chance to watch the sporting events you have wagered on even via your smartphone.

Coral

l a rge num be r of t he be t t ors as it supports one of the most Coral is one more web-based bookie that is undoubtedly worth your while. It is anything but surprising that Coral is preferred by such acomprehensive sportsbooks available out there. Judging from the number of the covered sports, the operator has definitely wanted to ensure that its customers will find their preferred sport. Coral will be the perfect option for you if you are looking for a bookie that offers in-play betting as well as live streaming as the operator supports both of them. What is more, at Coral, you will also have the chance to go for numerous special bets if that is what you prefer.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes has managed to build an impeccable reputation of one of the best interactive sportsbooks. As it becomes evident from the supported sports, the bookie undoubtedly knows that variety is essential to punters. Gambling enthusiasts can choose from a long list of sports and sporting events, so you can be sure that it will keep you covered no matter of your preferences. American Football, baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, football, futsal, golf, tennis, and handball are only some of the supported sports. There are also greyhound racings, ice hockey, motorsports, as well as e-sports. Being among the leaders in the field, Ladbrokes also provides its

customers with the opportunity to watch the sporting events live. Perhaps, one of the best betting features the bookie also supports is in-play betting. If special bets are your cup of tea, you may be delighted to find out that the bookie has prepared something for you as well.