WATCH: Sports Spread Betting Explained (video)

Have you ever wondered how “the spread” works when it comes to betting on sports? Here’s a great video from SpreadEx which explains it very well.

Here’s more from the YouTube description:

An explanation of how to place sports spread bets with Spreadex.

Find out exactly how sports spread betting works by watching our short video below. Alternatively, click here for a written explanation: https://www.spreadex.com/sports/get-started/

Many of our spread markets are very different to our fixed odds betting markets meaning you don’t need to simply decide who is going to win the big match, which horse will finish first in the big race or which golfer will come out on top.

On many of our markets you can bet on the winning margin, the number of goals, how many runs, the fastest time, etc.

The exhaustive list of options mean you don’t have to worry about who finishes first, second or third but only on specific outcomes in your chosen game, event or race. Some bets will last minutes, while others can run for several months.

Sports spread betting – how it works

Put simply, we will offer our prediction for every market, and it is up to you to decide if you think the final outcome will be higher or lower, more or less, faster or slower.

If you think our quote is too low, you would ‘buy’. If you think we are too high, you would ‘sell’. The more right you are, the more you win – the more wrong you are, the more you lose.

Your skill makes all the difference.