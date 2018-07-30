Ohio takes first steps in lengthy journey to bring legalized sports betting to the state

The latest on the state of Ohio’s efforts to bring in legalized sports betting fro News 5 Cleveland.

The effort to bring sports betting to Ohio is moving forward this summer in the state legislature nearly three months after the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door in May for legalized bets on sports in states outside of mainly Nevada.

“We’ve had two bills introduced called placeholder bills expressing the intent of the general assembly to investigate sports wagering in Ohio and if we’re to do it, how is it going to be done,” said State Senator John Eklund, a Republican from Geauga County who sponsored the Senate version with State Rep. David Greenspan introducing a similar bill in the house.