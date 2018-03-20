Dennis Wise in Saturday Night Takeaway skit

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Saturday Night Takeaway returned once more to our screens on Saturday 24th February. Special guest Kylie Minogue may have blown everyone away with the End of the Show Show, but a cheeky Dennis Wise gag had audiences giggling too.

Cheeky chappies Ant and Dec had notoriously ribbed Dennis during his stint on I’m a Celebrity for his height, and the joke was revived on the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec joked with Kylie Minogue that she made them look tall, before the camera panned to Dennis Wise. The presenters feigned terror, before Dec asked Dennis if he’d watched back any of I’m a Celebrity. Dennis said, “Yes, I’ve watched all of them”, before Dec asked, “You’re not going to beat me up, are you Dennis?”

Wise said, “I won’t beat you up Dec, because you’re a very small man!” before Kylie stuck the boot in, telling Dennis to, “Just leave the little fella.” The skit ended with Dec being dragged off in faux outrage by his co-presenter.

The show has been running since June 2002, with a hiatus between 2010 and 2012 while presenters worked on other projects. It takes inspiration from other light entertainment shows over the years, most notably Noel’s House, and the 100th episode was the most watched show of 2018 to date.

Wise is best known for his career as a professional footballer, during which he played as midfielder for Wimbledon, Leicester City, Millwall, Southampton, Coventry City and, most notably, Chelsea, before going on to become a coach and club director. As a player at Chelsea he was the club’s most successful ever captain, taking home two FA cups, a League Cup and an UEFA cup for the team.

Most recently he appeared on the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. He was the sixth campmate to be voted out, in a series which saw Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo take the top prize.

