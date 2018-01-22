1 SHARES Share Tweet

Get the Adrenaline Pumping: Action Vacation Ideas for 2018

If the wet and cold winter weather is getting you down, making plans for your next adventure trip can help to keep you motivated. No matter what sport you’re into, there’s a vacation out there which will be an unforgettable experience of your 2018 – whether you’re just looking to try something new, or want to pump your existing sport up to the next level.

Keeping it cool

If you can’t wait for the summer, then head to the mountains for some crisp and cool adventure. Try a snowy multisport holiday in the Rockies, spending your morning heli-skiing down a glacier and the afternoon rafting down the icy torrents of one of the many raging rivers. If you want a true winter wonderland, venture further north and try snowshoeing, husky sledding, and ice-fishing in the Yukon. Warm up by the fire after your day’s exertions and catch a glimpse of the northern lights if you’re lucky.

On the hunt for adventure

Getting back to nature and testing your limits in the wild is a secret desire of many – and you don’t have to give up your whole life to give it a try. Learn valuable skills like building shelters, finding water, and navigation, and get the satisfaction of feeding yourself from what’s around you. If you’re after a little more comfort but still want to try bagging your own dinner, a vacation to a hunting lodge might be more up your street. Learn the ropes if you’re a beginner or take the opportunity to try more specialized hunting gear if you already have a few trips under your belt.

Welcome to the jungle

For a real adrenaline-pumping vacation of a lifetime, try heading to Ecuador for an action-packed week of mountain biking, canyoning, rafting, and diving. The lush rainforest and towering volcanoes make for fantastic hikes – and spectacular opportunities for extreme zip lines and skydiving. Have a soak in the hot springs afterwards to ease your muscles and fill up on the delicious local food before retiring to your comfy cabin.

Make 2018 your year to break out of your comfort zone and bag some truly unforgettable experiences. Take your passion for sport and the outdoors to the next level in a new and wild setting, and try your hand at something you never thought you’d be capable of.