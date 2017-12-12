Hall of Fame Quarterback, Steve Young, to Become Spokesman for Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHARLESTON, SC – December 8, 2017 – Sticky Fingers Ribhouse is proud to announce that Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young has signed on as spokesman for the Sticky Fingers brand. Young has been an investor in Sticky Fingers since 2013.

“I love Sticky Fingers ribs, wings and barbecue. In fact, I’ve been a fan for years. I am excited about the increased focus on quality and legendary customer service now that it’s back under the leadership of one of its founders. In short, I am eager to tell more people why they should get Sticky!” said Young.

Sticky Fingers co-founder Chad Walldorf who rejoined his former company in 2016 says, “Steve Young is a personal hero of mine so I’ve been thrilled to call him a partner at our company. And we are all obviously ecstatic to have arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history representing our company. He is an ideal spokesman for Sticky Fingers because he represents quality and integrity in the highest senses of the words.”

As part of the announcement, Sticky Fingers also revealed a radio ad and a throwback TV ad featuring Young.

About Steve Young

Hall of Fame Quarterback Steve Young was the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl XXIX and twice named the MVP of the NFL. Young, who was one of only two players to have won six NFL passing crowns, is currently a commentator for Monday Night Football. He is a principal in a private equity firm in the San Francisco area where he lives with his wife and four children.

About Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

There are eleven Sticky Fingers restaurants in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Founded in 1992, Sticky Fingers is celebrating their 25th Anniversary this year with a renewed commitment to serving the best ribs, wings and barbecue in the country while providing legendary customer service in an authentic Memphis barbecue atmosphere. More information about Sticky Fingers Ribhouse can be found at www.StickyFingers.com.