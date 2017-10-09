Supreme Court To Hear Sports Betting Case Dec. 4: Nation’s Highest Court Could Overturn PASPA

Is the sports betting world about to get turned on its head? Could wagering on sports become legal in more states? Here’s more from CardPlayer.com:

One of the most pivotal legal battles in the gaming industry’s history will ratchet up a level when it’s heard before the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 4.

That’s per a report from NorthJersey.com. The Supreme Court said this summer that it would take up the case before the end of the year. A ruling is expected sometime early next year.

Debating the meaning of the Constitution is a pretty popular activity in the political world these days, and that’s precisely what the high court will look at when determining whether the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, which bans traditional sports betting outside of Nevada, is in violation of states’ rights.

The issue was brought to this stage in the game by the state of New Jersey, which is home to the beleaguered gambling town Atlantic City, once the nation’s second largest gambling market. New Jersey tried to circumvent PASPA by passing its own sports betting legislation, but the leagues and the NCAA blocked its implementation. The Atlantic City casino industry for years has been ready for sports books if the legal hurdles are cleared.