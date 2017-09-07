The Craziest Sports Bets Ever Made!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Most people–me included–like to place our bets on things we’e familiar with. Not necessarily “sure things” but at least things that we can understand, or at least pretend to understand. But that’s not the case for everyone. And if someone comes up with a crazy sports bet, you can be sure that there’s a bookmaker out there who will take that bet. After all, what’s the fun if you don’t talk a chance now and then?

Of course, the hard part about crazy sports bets is figuring out what the odds should be. Obviously the person making the wager thinks they have at least a shot of winning, otherwise why make the bet (unless, of course, you’re drunk and then all bets are off!)? For the bookmaker, the proposition is a little more difficult especially if you’re not that familiar with the game, or game-specifics, in question. Of course, there is always the good public relations value in being the shop that paid off on a wild bet, like being the guy who gave up Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home rung (the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Al Downing). Sure, you get the short end of the stick, but at least you got part of the stick.







See infographic here(via www.sbo.net)