3 Ways to Pursue a Career in Sports

Loving sports can take up a great deal of your time. If you follow a sport keenly or like to engage in physical activities yourself, you will find a lot of your free time is eaten up by your enthusiasm. For any true sports lovers, this is an easy sacrifice to make. However, wouldn’t it be nice if sports didn’t have to be just a hobby?

Why not consider a career in sports? Don’t waste your time doing a job that you are not truly passionate about. Instead, follow your dreams and secure employment that offers you exciting opportunities every day. The best way to succeed in life is by doing something you really care about. Below are three ideas for pursuing a career in sports that will help you to get started.

Coach for a local team

If you’re not certain about a career in sport, you might want to consider dipping your toe in rather than diving in at the deep end. Why not consider coaching a small local team? This is a great way to find out if you are cut out for a life working in sports. If your kids are on a team you could go along and help out. If not, you could see if any local youth centers are looking for volunteers. Think about the sports that you have always enjoyed playing or watching. Even if you don’t know too much about it at first, your enthusiasm should be enough to inspire others. If you can help to take a team further than it’s ever been before and succeed in competitions, this will be great experience for you to put on your CV. Once you have a few examples of your success you can begin to look into full time employment.

Sports management

One of the best ways to begin a new career is by educating yourself. This is a fantastic way to be secure in the knowledge that you really understand what it is you’re doing. Obtaining a new qualification will also open up your employment opportunities, as employers are much less likely to consider potential employees who don’t have the skillset required. You may not be in a position in your life where you can simply drop everything and head back to school. However, this is 2017 and it is possible to study online! Just imagine how fantastic it would feel to study for a Master’s degree Kinesiology in the comfort of your own home. A Master’s degree would ensure that you had the edge over every other candidate in your field and would be attractive to a whole range of employers.

Become a personal trainer

Becoming a personal trainer is a great option for anyone who is passionate about keeping fit. Do you have an inspiring fitness journey yourself? Maybe you have transformed your own body? If so, you could be the perfect person to help other people on their way. If you would like to become a personal trainer you could speak to staff at your local fitness center. Most gyms have training programs set up for their staff. Look for a position that pays you a wage during the training process. Often your wages will increase the more qualified you become. You might not start off with very much, but at least you will have a little to get by on. If you don’t need to worry about the security of employment, you could always train independently to become a personal trainer. When qualified, you will have complete flexibility in regard to your hours of employment. You will be in the perfect position to start your own personal training business and could even consider taking on your own members of staff.

