Like each year, the Grand National was held this year in April at Liverpool’s Aintree Racecourse. Existing since 1839, this grand day sees horses running 6.907 km and jumping 30 fences over two laps. This event is mainly for those who do not bet or attend horse races during the year, but rather attend this prominent event once in a year.

The ultimate winner of this year is One for Arthur, who is an eight-year-old horse trained in Kinross, Scotland. This victory proved to be one for Scotland, when the brave horse jumped and outlived his other 39 rivals to win he 170th edition of the Grand National. Sponsored by Arthurs across Britain and most of Scotland, he was referred off at 14-1. He was jockeyed by Derek Fox, who only returned to the racecourse this week after weeks of rest due to a broken wrist. One for Arthur was trained by Lucinda Russel, who has now become the fourth woman to create a National winner. She was assisted by her partner, Peter Scudamore, who has been a jockey himself. Get on your high horse, and try your luck at Magical Vegas.

At the beginning of the race, One for Arthur started with some difficulties, but he ended the race at the speed of light. At one instance, he lacked behind Rogue Angel who was 20m ahead of him. But he slowly found a pace after successful jumps and took over this rival. Definitely Red, Valentines and Blaklion were all favourites of the day, however, they slipped back One for Arthur. Blaklion was dominating the race from the start, but he was quickly overtaken by Derek Fox riding One for Arthur with perseverance.

One for Arthur becomes the second ever Scottish winner to win the race, the first one being Rubstic in 1979. The jockey did the good thing by never surrendering to Fox, as he went home with £560,000 and a head high. The second prize went to Cause of Causes, followed by Saint Are and Blaklion which took the second and third place respectively.

After taking his prize, Derek Fox was escorted to the winner’s enclosure on foot, and the crowd cheered when he received a huge hug from his trainer. Russell has stated that it’s like a dream come true, as they have been waiting to be crowned as winners.

