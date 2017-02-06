Video: Someone Stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey!

Don’t you just hate it when that happens! Just minutes after Tom Brady won his record fifth Super Bowl, he came back to his locker to pack up his most prized possession: his game-worn jersey and to his surprise the jersey was gone. As you can hear in this video taken right after the game, Brady can be hears to say that he “absolutely, 100-percent put it in my bag” in his locker, but it went missing. He and some equipment managers spent the next 15 minutes frantically trying to find the jersey to no avail. Tom later joked that it would be put on eBay.

