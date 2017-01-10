Video: Fans Can’t Help But Fawn Over 55-Year-Old Football Referee’s Biceps

When you got it, flaunt it!

From the YouTube description:

Referee Mike Defee caused a stir during Monday night’s College Football Playoff final. His buff arms took the nation by storm during the game between Clemson and Alabama. Many viewers couldn’t take their eyes off his bulging biceps and social media quickly lit up. Defee’s “guns” helped maintain order as Clemson claimed the title in the final seconds of the game. Clemson player Christian Wilkins did a dance of victory doing splits as the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 35-31.